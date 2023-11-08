SCHOOL BOARD MEETS MONDAY By Editor | November 8, 2023 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, November 13, 2023, 5:00 p.m. at the Board office, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS-HICKERSON November 8, 2023 | No Comments » BEER BOARD MEETING NOTICE November 1, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – HORNER November 1, 2023 | No Comments » CITY OF LOBELVILLE MONTHLY MEETING November 1, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE October 25, 2023 | No Comments »