Operation Christmas Child Drop-off Dates and Times

Drop-offs for Operation Christmas Child, at Linden First Baptist Church, begin next Monday, and you can be part of this international event.

Since 1993, Samaritan Purse, the official sponsor, has been delivering shoebox gifts packaged by caring people to hurting children around the world.

You can help by:

–packing a shoebox with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies;

–donating $10 to make a gift possible for a child in need;

–volunteering to assist in the local effort.

The Relay Center at First Baptist Church will be open November 13-20 so you can drop off shoe box gifts. Hours of operation:

–the week of Monday, November 13, through Friday, November 17, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.,

–Saturday November 18, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.,

–Sunday November 19, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.,

–Monday November 20, 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Any packages brought after these dates must be mailed to North Carolina by the individual making the donation.

If you have questions or would like to volunteer to work at the Relay Center, contact Vickie (Wayne) Morris, Center Coordinator at 615-406-0112 (cell).