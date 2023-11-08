MLEC Annual District Meeting

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative hosted its 84th annual meeting at the 2023 Perry County District Meeting on October 30 at Perry County High School.

Perry County Director Tommy Graham, who ran unopposed and retained his seat on the MLEC board, welcomed members to start the meeting.

MLEC General Counsel John Lee Williams led the Pledge of Allegiance and Josh Hardin of Linden Church of Christ led the invocation.

John Carroll served as the temporary chairman and conducted the district meeting portion of the night.

Vice-President of Administrative Services and CFO Blake Harper presented an annual report to members that outlined the current state of the cooperative.

Members also viewed MLEC’s 2023 Annual Report video, which highlighted service commitments, progress over the past year, reliability upgrade plans, community involvement, and a………………..

…………..FOR REST OF STORY, LIST OF WINNERS & PHOTOS, PLEASE READ 11/8/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…