JAMES FRANCIS SCOTT

Mr. Scott, 39, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held this Saturday. November 11, 2023, noon, at Linden Apostolic Church, 428 Hill Street. He was born in Orlando, Florida, the son of Stacy Scott, who survives, and later granted custody to Marian Scott and the late David Scott. He was a driver for a waste management company. In addition to his legal father, he was preceded in death by a grandfather,

Kenneth Scott. Survivors include his children, Aidan Scott (mother Missy) and Amelia Scott (mother Crystal); biological mother, Stacy Scott; legal mother, Marian Scott Martin; grandmother, Penelope Gillespie; and siblings Marisha Wolfenbarker and Samuel Scott.