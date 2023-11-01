Perry County Commission’s October 16 Meeting

The Perry County Commission met in regular session on Monday, October 16, 2023, and approved the following action, all by unanimous consent.

–motion by Chris O’Guin, second by Rodger Barber, to adopt a charity policy for the Perry County Ambulance Service, and to change the billing process so that a bill sent out four times with no response could automatically be moved to collection;

–motion by Barber, second by J.B. Trull, to approve 2023-2024 committee appointments, as presented;

–motion by Barber, second by Brad Burgess, to authorize the Solid Waste Director to purchase a trailer for transporting equipment and two construction dumpsters, with cost not to exceed $20,000.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

Members present, in addition to O’Guin, Barber, Trull, and Burgess: Jeff Graves, Mary Ann Qualls, Johnny Ward, Jonathan Hickerson, and Chad Marrs. Members absent: Zach Dill, Daniel McCoy, and Blake Skelton.