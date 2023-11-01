Perry County Awarded $100,000 Grant for Veterans Park Improvements

Tourism in in Perry County is getting a boost as the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced that the state awarded 29 communities over $2.22 million in Tourism Enhancement Grants.

Perry County is to receive $100,000 for improvements to existing restrooms, additional lighting, replacement of electrical panel, and facility signage at Veterans Park.

Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Executive Director Allyson Dickey wrote the grant application, in conjunction with the County Mayor’s office. The county has two years to complete the project.

The $100,000 grant is the maximum awarded to any county by the state in this round of funding.

Tennessee’s Tourism Enhancement Grants support cities and counties seeking to invest in their local tourism assets, lift visitation, and increase economic impact.

Eligible projects include stages, signage, historic preservation, ADA compliancy and other improvements to local attractions and venues.

“Tourism is vital for the growth and sustainability of communities throughout Tennessee, especially in our rural communities,” said Melanie Beauchamp, Assistant Commissioner of Rural Tourism and Outreach, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

“These projects create opportunities for visitors, enhance the quality of life for residents and ultimately, bring more funds back into the communities.”

“We’ve seen first-hand how tourism can transform communities,” added Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

“Tourism development is economic development, and these investments are essential to Governor Lee’s mission to expand opportunity for rural Tennesseans.”

Tourism enhancement grants were awarded to ten at-risk and distressed communities. Perry County is one of eight counties in Tennessee designated as distressed.