Nov. 18 Date Set for Hospital Sale by Court

The date has been set for the auction sale of Perry Community Hospital to settle debts in a case filed by Lawrenceburg Glass, Inc.

Perry County Clerk & Master Charlene Duplessis, in compliance with court orders, will conduct the sale on Saturday, November 18, 2023, in the courtroom of the Perry County courthouse, at 10:00 a.m. She told the Review on Friday that nothing had been filed to stop the sale.

Court orders authorizing the sale were filed in May and July of 2022 and September 2023.

Lawrenceburg Glass filed a lien against the hospital in September of 2020 for $80,042.56 for work performed earlier that year.

Delphi Investment Group LLC joined the action as an “intervening party” after winning a lawsuit against Perry Community Hospital in federal court. Delphi is seeking $526,730 in non-payment of a management contract.

The official legal notice of the sale, which appears in this issue, also lists Dr. Stephen Averett as an intervening party.