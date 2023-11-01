EDNA EARLE RAINEY HICKERSON

Edna Earle Rainey Hickerson was born on July 8, 1939, in Linden, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Fronia Denton Rainey and Earl Rainey. Edna Earle departed this life on October 22, 2023 in Waynesboro, Tn. at the age of 84.

A private graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Rainey Cemetery in Linden. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Edna was a graduate of Linden High School, Class of 1957. After high school she attended college in Jackson, Tn. Fred convinced her to quit school and he would give her a wonderful life if she would marry him. On December 14, 1957, Edna married the love of her life, Fred Lee Hickerson, in Linden, Tn. After she and Fred wed they took over the Hickerson family grocery business. Together they built the grocery store that Fred had dreamed of since a young boy. Along with many years of hard work and endless hours in the business, Hickerson Grocery was awarded Honor Roll of Outstanding Independent Grocers in the March, 1985 issue of Progressive Grocers Magazine. This was such a honor coming from a small town. The store became Hickerson’s Piggly Wiggly in April of 1991. Edna was a hard worker who loved her employees and customers. Even though she was tough on the children working for her, she was very proud of their accomplishments. Her family and friends will forever cherish the memories made in the grocery store.On May 5, 1993, Edna retired to be with Fred. They spent many wonderful years entertaining family and friends at their summer home in the Peters Landing community. Like her mother, she had a passion for cooking. You couldn’t walk through the door without her trying to feed you. She always had cake and coffee ready to serve. Edna loved to go shopping and would take Fred along to carry the bags. You never saw one that you didn’t see the other. They had a one-of-a-kind love for a little over 65 years. She loved her community and church, although she wasn’t able to attend in her later years. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; brothers, Jimmy “Flea” Rainey and Joe Rainey; sister-in-law, June Rainey; mother- and father-in-law, Martha and Jake Hickerson; sisters-in-law, Illa Carroll, Alma Anderson, Mae Breece, Lucille Potts and Nell Hickerson, and brothers-in-law, Green Carroll, Curtis Anderson, and Edwin Patterson. Survivors include her daughter, Diana (Jimmy) Griggs of Clifton; a sister, Dorothy Patterson of Dickson, Tn.; brothers, Alton “Buddy” Rainey of Waynesboro, Tn., Dale (Debbie) Rainey of Trussville, AL; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews, along with a host of other loving family members and many, many friends. It is with special thanks to Faye Greer, the staff at Boyd Cottage’s Assisted Living, Hall Medical, Advanced Neurology, Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation, Wayne Medical Center, and Gentiva Hospice for showing her kindness, patience and dignity. In lieu of flowers, drop a little extra money in the collection plate at any church of your choice in memory of Edna.