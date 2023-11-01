CITY OF LOBELVILLE MONTHLY MEETING By Editor | November 1, 2023 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BEER BOARD MEETING NOTICE November 1, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – HORNER November 1, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE October 25, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS – PROJECT NO CNW119 October 17, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS – VULCAN October 17, 2023 | No Comments »