BETTYE TILLER TUCKER

Mrs. Tucker, 93, of Linden, passed away Monday October 23, 2023, at her home. A funeral service

was held Sunday, October 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Giles County, the daughter of the late Floyd William Tiller and Margaret Lillian Patterson Tiller. She was a 1948 graduate of Hickman County High School and moved from in 1948 to Linden to help run Tiller Furniture Company where she was a co-owner. She also worked for the Linden Apparel Corporation in the payroll department. She was a member of Linden First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in

death by her husband, James “Jim” Tucker, and brothers, Mac, Billy, and Bobby. Survivors include her children, Pam Tucker of Harker Heights, Texas, Lisa Tucker of Linden, and Ted Tucker of Columbia; grandchildren, Bethaney Dabbs and Jamey Dabbs; and great grandchildren, Tucker Dabbs and Lillibeth Bates.