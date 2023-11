BEER BOARD MEETING NOTICE

The City of Lobelville Beer Board will be meeting Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. at the City Hall. The public is invited.

Cristal Odom, City Recorder

P.O. Box 369/55 S Main St

Lobelville, Tn 37097

931-593-2285

www.lobelvilletn.org

