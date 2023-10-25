VIRGINIA LOUISE PAXTON GREENWAY

Mrs. Virginia Louise Paxton Greenway, 92, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 21, 2023, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Starbuck Cemetery on Cypress Creek. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late George Paxton and Virgie Rathfer Paxton. She was a member of Southland Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, George Washington Greenway, Sr. and several sisters. Survivors include her children, George Washington (Sherry) Greenway, Jr. of Waverly, Agnes Louise (Randy) Ballard of Louisville, and Robert (Janice) Greenway of Nicholasville; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Paxton of Louisville.