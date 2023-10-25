KERRY LEE STOFEL

Kerry Lee Stofel ran a faithful 63-year race and made his last lap on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A funeral service was held on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Robbie Stofel officiating. Burial followed in Burwood Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers. Born in Columbia, TN on August 22, 1960, Kerry was the son of William Lee Stofel, Jr. and Patsy June Barker Abernathy. He owned and operated Hott’s Barbecue Restaurant in Lobelville, TN, from 2011 to the present. He attended Franklin High School where he played in the band. He enjoyed iRacing with family and friends and remodeling antique cars. He was known as a loving family man—aka Papaw and Big Dewey. He was a compassionate friend and loved everyone from the heart. He was also a devoted Mason. He is survived by his loving wife, Jamie Kellams Stofel; father, William (Betty) Lee Stofel, Jr.; mother, Patsy June (Nick) Abernathy; one brother, Robert (Jill) Stofel; four step siblings, Sheree (Mike) Abernathy Bartlett, Rick (Ramona) Abernathy, Glen (Summer) Knight, Susan (Bill) Stinson; and three stepchildren, stepson, Kyle Smithson, stepdaughter, Tina (Billy) Ford; three step grandchildren, Gage Smithson, Levi Ouellette, and Ivy Butterfly Ouellette.