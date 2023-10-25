EVELYN SHARP GRAVES

Ms. Graves, 67, of Linden, passed away Wednesday October 18, 2023 at Perry County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held Sunday, October 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at Dabbs Cemetery on Rockhouse Creek. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Brown Sharp and Ivis Melba Westbrooks Sharp. She was retired from Sonic, where she worked as a cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Crystal Graham Bernard; sisters, Era Nell Pevahouse, Willie Mae Pevahouse, Dorothy Higdon, and Helen Holt; and brothers, John Ashley Sharp and Billy Wayne Sharp. Survivors include her son, Michael (Stefanie) Graham of Linden; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren.