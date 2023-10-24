You Are Invited to Linden’s Annual Halloween Downtown

The annual Halloween Downtown in Linden is set for this Saturday. October 28, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.—and everyone is invited.

Events include Trunk or The annual Halloween Downtown in Linden is set for this Saturday. October 28, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.—and everyone is invited.

Events include Trunk or Treat with local businesses who will be set up around the courthouse square.

Kids, wear your Halloween best and enter the costume contest sponsored by Save the Children which is also offering free face painting.

A chili cook-off fundraiser for K&O Dance Studio is planned; entry fee is $20.

And First Baptist Church-Linden will be hosting a hayride and refreshments.

To register your trunk or treat, visit chamber.perrycountytn.com.

In the event of rain, activities will be held at Azbill Community Center. Watch the Chamber Facebook page for updates.

Halloween Downtown is brought to you by the Perry County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism and Rogers Group.

Treat with local businesses who will be set up around the courthouse square.

Kids, wear your Halloween best and enter the costume contest sponsored by Save the Children which is also offering free face painting.

A chili cook-off fundraiser for K&O Dance Studio is planned; entry fee is $20.

And First Baptist Church-Linden will be hosting a hayride and refreshments.

To register your trunk or treat, visit chamber.perrycountytn.com.

In the event of rain, activities will be held at Azbill Community Center. Watch the Chamber Facebook page for updates.

Halloween Downtown is brought to you by the Perry County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism and Rogers Group.