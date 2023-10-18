WILLIAM “BILL” PERKINSON, JR.

Mr. Perkinson, 72, of Nolensville, formerly of Linden, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Centennial Medical Center. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 14, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dean Cemetery, Sugar Hill Road. He was born in Odenton, Maryland, the son of the late William Branch Perkinson and Dorothy Grenagle Perkinson. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and retired from the Tennessee National Guard. He was also retired from the Tennessee Department of Corrections. He was active as a Civil War re-enactor and a Mason. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters. Survivors include his wife, Diana Perkinson; children, Chad (Dana Walters) Perkinson of Columbia, Michael (Ellen) Perkinson of Linden, Kevin (Kelly) Perkinson of Lexington, Michelle Bray of Columbia, LeeAnn (Marcus) White of Lavergne, and Robby (Alicia) Graham of Nolensville; and grandchildren, Destin (Bobbie) Perkinson, Cameron Perkinson, Caynin Perkinson, Katie Perkinson, Hayden Canaday, A.J. Canaday, Avery Perkinson, Houston Perkinson, Laci Graham, Kayla Graham, Ella Sells, Marlee White, Kingston Bray, Ashlyn White, and Jackson Bray.