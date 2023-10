Perry County Food Bank Plus will be partnering with TennVax to provide free Covid-19 booster shots tomorrow, Thursday, October 19, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church-Linden during the monthly food bank distribution. The Covid-19 booster is free to anyone and everyone. Health care facility staff from TennVax will be onsite administering the injections. For more information call 931-576-5100.