FFA Tractor, Truck Pull is Saturday

The fourteenth annual Perry County FFA Tractor and Truck Pull will be held this Saturday, October 21, 2023, 8:00 a.m., at the Perry County FFA Alumni Blue and Gold Park (former Perry County Saddle Club), Highway 13 South, Linden.

Admission is $5; children under 10 and participants entering a tractor or truck get in free.

Events include: 9:00, Skillet Throw (classes for ages five to adult women & men) and Corn Hole Tournament ($10 per team to enter); 10:00, Kids Power Wheel Derby (classes for ages two to seven); 11:00, Kiddy Pull (classes for ages two to seven); noon, auction; 2:00, pull begins (see the ad in this issue for classes).

For more information: Cindy Rogers, 731-845-9145; Chris Rogers, 931-213-1218; or Brett Swafford, 931-593-3685.

The Perry County Rescue Squad will have food available.