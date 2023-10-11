Two Face Drug & Weapons Charges in Burglary Case

Two men—one from Perry County and the other from Humphreys County—face felony drug and burglary charges in a local theft of a vehicle and weapons valued at $150,000.

Malik Trymanie Dunlap, 24, of New Johnsonville, and Brandon Williams, 41, of Old Highway 13, Linden, are charged here with theft of property valued at between $60,000 and $250,000, according to Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems.

The duo is charged in a September 27, 2023 burglary at All Around Industrial, Inc., on Orchid Loop in Linden, where they allegedly stole the following weapons: Rock Island Armory .38 Special, Browning/Maxus 12 gauge shotgun, Remington/V-25 .243 rifle, Remington/V-25 .308 rifle, Smith & Wesson .357 handgun, and Colt/1911 9mm handgun.

They are also charged with theft of a 2014 Ford F550 utility truck equipped with a crane and welder.

During a related traffic violation stop, a large quantity of heroin was found in Dunlap’s vehicle, along with other drugs and weapons.

Dunlap and Williams are being charged in Humphreys County with manufacture, sale, and delivery of meth, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana, evading arrest (vehicle), felony possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Their bond in neighboring Humphreys County was set at $208,500 each, Sheriff Weems told the Review.

Sergeant Charlie Jones with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to All Around Industrial for the reported burglary at 6:00 a.m. on September 27. He filed the incident report referenced in this story. The shop also serves as a part-time residence for Britt Franks, according to the report.

Franks told authorities that he had recently fired Williams.

Two employees, reporting to work at 4:30 a.m., said they saw the stolen vehicle headed west on Highway 100. Another employee found the power cut to the building and doors pried open. The gun room door had been “kicked in,” he reported.

Officers patrolled the area around the Williams residence but did not see the Ford truck. Just before employing the PCSO drone to search the area by air, officers located Williams on foot about one mile from his home.

