SCHOOL BOARD MEETS MONDAY By Editor | October 11, 2023 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education meeting originally scheduled for last week has been changed to Monday, October 16, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at the Board office. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices