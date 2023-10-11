PAUL LESLIE HICKERSON

Mr. Hickerson, 77, of Hohenwald, died Thursday, September 21, 2023, at NHC Maury Regional Transitional Care Center in Columbia. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at Garrett Baptist House of Faith in Hohenwald. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Marvin Hickerson and Earline Reeves Hickerson. He was a U.S. Marine veteran. He retired from Perry Industrial as a warehouse supervisor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Hickerson; a sister, Mary Tinin; and stepchildren, Timothy Duncan and David Duncan. Survivors include his wife, Pat Harris; daughters, Paula (Adam) England, Shannon Thurman, and Andrea Hagan; sisters, Martha Reeves and Grace Talley; stepchildren, Darlene (Sean) Snee, Ellie Gladden, Kellie (Rick) Montana, Lisa (Steve) Gibson, and Angela (Bobby) Smotherman; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.