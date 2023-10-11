First Annual ‘Plow Days’ October 12-14 on Cedar Creek

Everyone is invited to the first annual Cedar Creek Plow Days, this Thursday through Saturday, October 12-14, 2023, at 5434 Highway 128, Linden. The event celebrates skills of a bygone era. Admission is free.

Enjoy horse-drawn plowing and implement demonstrations, ice cream-making and other related demos such as cheesemaking, beekeeping, and scything, etc. A baking contest will be held on Saturday, and kids can enjoy a corn & animal play area.

Concessions available on site, and there will be plenty of room to tie livestock and park trailers.

Feed for livestock will be provided by the event sponsor, Edwards Farm Supply.

Call Emery for more info: (931) 306-2074 or (931) 589-2294. Follow on Facebook for updates. No dogs, ATVs, or drones, please.