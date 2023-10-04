GARRY KIRK HORNER

Mr. Garry Kirk Horner, 80, of Linden, passed away Monday, September 25, 2023, at his home. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Interment followed the service at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Horner was born in Perry County to the late William Nathan Horner and Sue Elizabeth Baars Horner. He was retired from Perry County Government where he was Property Assessor for 28 years. He had also worked at Linden Products/Johnson

Controls for 20 years as a Materials Buyer. He was a member of Linden First Baptist Church. Garry was an active member of the Linden Lions Club for many years, helping with the county parades and other activities. He was a member of the Masons and the Perry County Shriners. At one time he was also a County Commissioner. He loved watching NASCAR. Garry loved his family more than anything. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Bonita Kay Davis Horner; a son, Jeremy Horner; sisters, Nova Cotton and Norma Dodson; a brother, Dan Horner; and father and mother-in-law, Leo Davis and Iris Lewis Davis. Survivors include his grandson, Brycen Horner of Linden; daughter-in-law, Allison Horner of Linden; a niece, Pippa (Darryl) Baker of Columbia; nephews, Al Cotton and Brent Cotton; longtime friend and secretary of 48 years, Kathy Pevahouse; and a host of other loving family members and many, many friends.