FINLEY BENTON HICKERSON

Mr. Finley Benton Hickerson, 94, of Lobelville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, surrounded by family and friends who loved him. A funeral service was held Saturday, September 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Interment followed the service at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. Benton was born in Perry County to the late Wess Hickerson and Maie Hinson Hickerson. He left Perry County after graduating high school to start a long career pipelining. He loved to work hard and wanted everyone around him to work hard. He retired as Supervisor from H. C. Price, Inc. when he was 72 years old. He moved back to Lobelville and continued to raise cattle and work his farm. In addition to his parents he is also preceded by his wife, Glenda Sharp Hickerson; a sister, Marie Grimes; a brother, Johnny Ray Hickerson; and a step-daughter, Marie Ferguson. Survivors include his children, William Ray “Bill” (Karla) Hickerson of Lobelville and Anita (John) Brots of Loudon, TN; six grandchildren, Willard Ferguson, Kristal Vaughn, Benton Ray Hickerson, and Kristen, Rachael and Alex Brots; great grandchildren, Dancia Leegan and Corbin Vaughn; three great, great grandchildren, Jaxtyn and Jaiklyn Riley and Dawson Wilkson; two nieces, Brenda Nance and Melissa McGee; and a host of other loving family members and many, many friends.