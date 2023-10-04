Convicted Killer Up for Parole Second Time this Year

Chad Swatzell, the convicted murderer of 41 year old Perry Countian Carolyn Kilpatrick on August 29, 1988, is up for parole for the second time this year.

At his July hearing, Tennessee Parole Board Chairman Richard Montgomery recommended Swatzell’s release, but the Board overruled him in a 4-3 vote.

His second 2023 parole hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 10:30 a.m.

Kilpatrick’s daughter, Valerie Lindsey, is asking once again for the public’s support in her efforts to keep Swatzell in prison where he has been since the day of the shooting.

Valerie wrote on social media, “I would like you all to know just how much it means to me for your continued help and support in the fight to keep evil behind bars. Thank you to each and every person for the prayers, words of encouragement, opposition letters, and the work those of you do behind the scenes to help fight this battle.

“Please help me flood the Board of Parole with opposition letters to keep Chad Swatzell incarcerated. All letters are read and have an impact in the voting process. “

If you would like to help, please follow these requirements:

Letters must be signed and dated, include Chad Swatzell’s name and TOMIS ID number 131500, and mailed, emailed, or faxed to:

State of Tennessee Board of Parole

Victim Services Division

500 James Robertson Pkwy, 4th Floor

Nashville, TN 37243-0850

Attn: Doreisha Davis, Victim Services Director

Email: Victim.witness@tn.gov

Fax: 615-741-5337

Ms. Davis told the Review that her office is currently accepting letters in this case.