Commission Increased Some Wages

At its September meeting, the Perry County Commission took care of routine business and approved additional salary increases for some county employees.

Chairman pro temp J.B. Trull conducted the session in County Mayor John Carroll’s absence.

After okaying minutes from the previous meeting, an official’s bond for Trustee Shane Copeland, and all financial reports as presented, the Commission addressed salaries.

Chris O’Guin moved, second by Chad Marrs, that county employees who only received 2.81% raises in this year’s budget be increased to 5.62% (the rate approved by the state for elected officials), retroactive to July 1, 2023.

The motion was approved with eight aye votes from O’Guin, Marrs, Rodger Barber, Jeff Graves, Brad Burgess, Daniel McCoy, Blake Skelton, and Mary Ann Qualls. Jonathan Hickerson, who is a county employee, abstained. Commissioners Zach Dill and Johnny Ward were absent.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.