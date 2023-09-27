Local Visitor Spending Jumped $4.6M to $6.5M in Two Years

Visitor spending in Perry County jumped from $4.6 million in 2020 (during the pandemic) to $6.5 million just two years later, according to figures released this week by Tourism Economics.

Governor Bill Lee and Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell made the announcement at Hospitality TN’s Governor’s Conference on Hospitality & Tourism in Knoxville that Tennessee tourism generated $29 billion in direct spending by 141 million visitors in 2022.

The tourism spending here translates into the following impact for last year:

–$11M in business sales;

–$2.51M for accommodations, $1.49M for food and beverage, and $1.8M for transportation, and $350,000 in retail sales;

–$1.7M for 87 local jobs (1.7% of total employment) supported directly or indirectly;

–$600,000 in state and local taxes;

–$184 tax savings per household.

For comparison purposes:

2021 tourism spending in Perry County:

–$10.1M in business sales;

–$5.8M in visitor spending: $2.16M for accommodations, $1.44M for food and beverage, and $1.75M for transportation, and $340,000 in retail sales;

–$1.6M for 81 local jobs (1.9% of total employment) supported directly or indirectly;

–$400,000 in state and local taxes;

–$141 tax savings per household.

2020 tourism spending in Perry County:

–$8.5M in business sales;

–$4.6M in visitor spending: $1.75M for accommodations, $1.15M for food and beverage, and $1.15M for transportation, and $280,000 in retail sales;

–$1.5M for 80 local jobs (1.8% of total employment) supported directly or indirectly;

–$300,000 in state and local taxes;

–$107 tax savings per household.

The report is good news for the state, showcasing numbers even higher than the preliminary report revealed in May 2022, which already showed the state at historic highs. ‘

All 95 counties saw an increase in visitor spending in 2022, and 63 counties outpaced inflation.

Key highlights from Economic Impact of Travel 2022 report:

–Tennessee Tourism generated $28.9 billion in direct visitor spending in 2022, up 19% from 2021.

–International visitation is quickly returning, as spending reached $670 million, a 278% increase from 2021 and near pre-pandemic levels (72% recovered to 2019).

–Tennessee saw 141 million visitors in 2022, up 10.5% year-over-year. Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $79 million per day.

–Visitor spending generated $2.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. Without tourism, each Tennessee household would have to pay an additional $1,100 in taxes each year.

–Tennessee ranks eleventh in the nation for travel spending, the highest rank ever and the fastest-growing state in the top 40 since 2018.

–Nashville visitor spending increased 35% year-over-year.