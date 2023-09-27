Lobelville City Meeting Oct. 10 By Editor | September 27, 2023 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts E911 BOARD MEETS August 30, 2023 | No Comments » PERY COUNTY PROPOSED BUDGET – FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2024 June 14, 2023 | No Comments »