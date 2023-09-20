RANDALL EUGENE STAGGS

Randall Eugene Staggs, devoted father and grandfather, won his two-year battle with liver cancer on September 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Randall was born on March 6, 1954, as the middle child of Eugene &Evelyn (Kennedy) Staggs. Randall was a cattle farmer, beekeeper, cabinetmaker, published author, retired bike line supervisor with Murray Ohio Manufacturing, and owner of Brush Creek Honey Farm and

My Blend Deer Minerals. Randall was a member of County Line Church of Christ and enjoyed attending regular singings. Randall also served as a board member for the Tennessee Elk River Development Agency. Randall is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene & Evelyn (Kennedy)Staggs; his in-laws, Noah Theodore and Dorothy Lee (Jackson) Grinder; his brother-in-law, Gary Grinder; his paternal grandparents, George Washington and Letha Ann (Brewer) Staggs; his maternal grandparents, Elias D. and Vesta Scharleen (Kuykendall) Kennedy. Randall is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathey (Grinder) Staggs of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Brenda (Rusty) Beard of Springfield, TN; one daughter, Amber (Junior) Staggs; two sons, Brad (Kelly) Staggs and Devin(JP) Staggs; six grandchildren, Alaina Staggs-Boyd (Brown), Luke Staggs, Caleb Staggs, Libby Jane Staggs, Audrey Kate Staggs, and Charley Staggs all of Lawrenceburg, TN; two aunts, Patsy York, and Ava Beville of Florida. Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home. Visitation was held Thursday, September 14, and Friday, September 15, 2023,with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m., with Keith Barnett officiating. Interment followed at Persimmon Ridge Cemetery located on Staggs Family Farm at 277 Brush Creek Road in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.