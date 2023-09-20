Perry County Bank Plus Served 170 Households, 379 Individuals in One Day

On Friday, September 8, 2023, Perry County Food Bank Plus served 170 households representing 379 individuals with a special Second Harvest Mobile Pantry food giveaway.

The loaded eighteen-wheeler from Second Harvest pulled into the First Baptist Church-Linden parking lot at 6:00 a.m. A crew of 30 volunteers were on hand to offload, organize, box, bag, and distribute the 28,000 pounds of fresh dairy, baked goods, fruits, vegetables, and canned and boxed items.

The volunteer workers included AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers, Mike Hickerson and his MLEC crew (pictured: David Qualls, Forrest White, Matt Lineberry, and Sawyer Ferrell), Mennonite food bank friends, UT Extension’s Mary Tyler who brought measuring spoons, and Dustin Smith from BCBS who brought pillboxes.

An extra special thank you to all who volunteered because the Food Bank could not have managed this giveaway without your time and support. The smiles and gratitude of the recipients always make volunteer time and effort worthwhile.

If you would like to join in future volunteering, please contact AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP at 931-576-5100 or come by the First Baptist Church-Linden office, Monday through Thursday, 9:00 to 1:00, to sign up.

