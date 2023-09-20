NICOLE “NIKI” ARY

Mrs. Ary, 44, of Smyrna, died Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Thomas West, Nashville. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 14, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church, Brentwood, with Joseph Stegall and John Whitenack officiating. Burial was at Nolensville Cemetery. Woodbine Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was an active member of Providence Baptist, working in the children’s

ministry. She served on the Stewart Creek Elementary School PTO Board as Secretary. She worked in the online program for Bryan College as an adjunct professor, teaching communication. She was passionate about adoptions and served on the board for Adoption Assistance, and believed Compassion International was an important avenue for assistance to children in need. Survivors include her husband, Bryan Ary, formerly of Linden; daughter, Caitlin Ary; son, Joseph “Jay” Ary; parents, Stephen and Melody Raper of Soddy Daisy; sister, Amanda “Mandi” (James) Sullivan of Dayton; brother, Matthew (Amanda) Raper of Hixson; and grandmother, Hughie Raper of Chattanooga.