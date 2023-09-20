Mrs. Inez Etheridge’s Advice for a Long Life: ‘Be Honest, Work Hard & Do Good to Everybody’

Mrs. Inez Etheridge celebrated a milestone most of us only dream about—reaching her 100th birthday.

A resident of Perry County Nursing Home for the past two years, she partied twice for the big event, once with her friends at the facility and another shindig on her actual birthday, September 10, attended by family and friends, many of them from out of state.

Her daughter, Brenda DePriest, said they exceeded their goal of 100 birthday cards, and that the party room was packed with celebrants.

Mrs. Inez and her late husband, Monte Ernest Etheridge, had three children: Brenda, Norma Humphries, and Randy Etheridge. She has three grandchildren—Tamie Sorrell, Sherry Brooks, Kyle Etheridge, and Chad Humphries—seven great grandchildren, and two great, greats.

Originally from Finger, Tennessee in McNairy County, Mrs. Inez was always a homemaker and recalled a life of hard work farming, gardening, taking care of her yard, hoeing field, picking cotton, and milking cows. She says hard work helped her live this long.

