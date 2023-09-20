Large Crowd Attended Inaugural Heritage Day at Mousetail

Heritage Day 2023, at Mousetail Landing State Park this past Saturday, was a time to reflect on local history—its traditions, way of life, and music, with special attention to the legendary Weems String Band which has drawn statewide and national attention.

For a photo, Kelly Howard Parker held the fiddle that belonged to her great grandfather, Frank Weems, brother to band founder Dickson Weems, great grandfather of Sheriff Nick Weems who held Dickson’s fiddle that was passed down to Nick’s grandfather, father, and then to him.

The Weems String Band was the only twin fiddle band during that time period, according to Sheriff Weems, who said the group made only two recordings,“Greenback Dollar” and “Davy, Davy,” both cut in 1928.

The inaugural Heritage Day, sponsored by Friends of Mousetail Landing State Park, was dedicated to the late Ray “Doc” Hinson—Dickson Weems’ stepson, who was a Weems String Band member as a young man.

Jane Hinson, Mr. Doc’s wife, and Kim Hinson, his daughter, were in attendance.

A large crowd attended the first annual event, sponsored by Friends of Mousetail Landing State Park, and held at the park pavilion.

Displays included artifacts, quilting, tanning—and other old time skills of survival

Heritage Day also included a car show, judged by John Cotham and JR Keeton. The winners: ………………

