VA Town Hall, August 23

The Tennessee Valley Health System (TVHS) consists of two Medical Centers, Nashville and Murfreesboro, and several clinics throughout Middle Tennessee.

Of the 172 Veteran Administrations (VA) Systems, it is rated in the Top Five and is one of the most rapidly growing hospitals in the VA System.

Recently, they started holding “VA Town Halls” in the mid-state area, a new concept to encourage veterans to enroll in VA Healthcare and provide information for benefits available to veterans and their families.

Top Officials in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA)and Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) give an overview of their respective departments.

The VHA has representatives from the following offices: Business and Travel, Women’s Health Programs, Caregiver Support, Community Care Team, My Healthy Vet Program patient portal, and Suicide Prevention.

The VBA will give an overview of updates and provide a team to assist in checking claims. The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services provides information for filing claims and working with your County Veterans Service Officer.

I recently attended the “VA Town Hall” in Dickson, July 20, 2023. It is like a one-stop shopping for VA benefits and for questions you may have concerning you and your family’s benefits.

We will be holding a “VA Town Hall,” Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 1300 to 1500, at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. This is your chance to talk with someone in-person about your issues or questions about the VA.

For additional information or questions: Dan Riley, Veterans Service Officer, 931-589-2786, vsoperrycotn@gmail.com.