Moore Represented County at TN Strong Youth Summit

During the 2023 TN Strong Youth Summit, June 4-6, teens from across Tennessee—including Perry County’s Sasha Moore—gathered in Chattanooga to have the opportunity to learn from leading tobacco prevention experts as well as network with like-minded peers.

The goal was for participants to depart feeling fueled and equipped to reach peers and adults in the continuing effort to protect people from the harmful effects of tobacco use.

Over the three-day summit, youth had the opportunity to participate in a poster contest to showcase the impact of tobacco products, prevention, advocacy, policy, and community activities has on our state.

The poster contest was open to all youth who attended the summit. The theme for this year was “LIFT: Living in Freedom of Tobacco.”

The posters were judged by selected Tennessee Department of Health staff and followed a specific rubric to ensure all requirements were met. From eleven entries, Sasha won third place with her display on the work done by their youth-led health council in Perry County.

To engage all youth attending the summit, teens were provided the opportunity to participate in the judging for the “Fan Favorite” winner.

Other winners:

Alexis Rice from Henderson County took first place. Alexis encouraged TN Strong students “Don’t Huff or Puff!” with eye-catching infographics and facts about tobacco and nicotine use.

Chloe Zheng from Putnam County was the second place winner. Chloe highlighted how her community worked to spread education about drugs, including nicotine, during Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.

Casey Stover from Smith County was chosen fan favorite.

For more information on the 2023 TN Strong Youth Summit, please contact the Tobacco Use Prevention and Control Program at TNStrong.Health@tn.gov.

If you are interested in joining the TN Strong movement or forming a team, please contact Perry County Health Department Health Educator, Lori Freeze, at 931-589-2138 or email lori.freeze@tn.gov.