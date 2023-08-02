JAMES MARVIN HICKERSON, JR.

Mr. Hickerson, 85, of Linden, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A funeral service was held Friday, July 28, 2023, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. Burial was at Hickerson Cemetery, Hurricane Creek. He was born in Linden, the son of the late James Marvin Hickerson, Sr. and May Earline Reeves Hickerson. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a retired Security Officer for the State of Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Dean Haynes Hickerson, and a sister, Mary Tinin. Survivors include his daughter, Chasity Hickerson Flippo of Hohenwald; grandchildren, Anthony Garcia and Kayden O’Neal; sisters, Martha (Oscar) Reeves and Grace Talley, both of Hohenwald; and a brother, Paul (Pat) Hickerson of Hohenwald.