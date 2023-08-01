LOCAL BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS

Tatum Benefit Sunday

Everyone is invited to a fish fry benefit for Jeff Tatum, this Sunday, August 6, at Azbill Community Center, Linden, with the meal starting at 11:00, and an auction set for 12:30. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. for donations and cake drop-offs. If you are unable to attend but would like to help, leave donations at Maizlee’s Boutique or Bank of Perry County. Call 931-628-0808 or 731-733-9082 for info.

Bledsoe Benefit August 13

A benefit for cancer patient Diane Bledsoe will be held Sunday, August 13, 11:00 to 3:00, at Azbill Community Center, Linden. Enjoy BBQ plates with potato salad, slaw, baked beans, dessert, and drink. Tickets will be sold until noon for a Savage .22 rifle, essential facial gift card from Aesthetics by Selena, and a picnic table from Watkins & Sons. A cake walk is also planned; doors open at 8:00 for cake drop-offs. Purchase tickets from Mackenzie, Tabitha, Katrhryn, or Addison Bledsoe, Vandis or Angie McCaffery, Destiney Hicks, or Sabrina Roberts, or from Melissa Dabbs at Sparkey & Ringo’s. Cash, Venmo, or PayPal options, or at FirstBank.

Flatwoods VFD Fish Fry Friday

Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department invites everyone to their fish fry fundraiser this Friday, August 4, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Fish and chicken strips will both be available, along with white beans, slaw, fries, hushpuppies, dessert, and drink.