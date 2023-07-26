MOM Closes Season in Lobelville

Music on Main Street closes out the 2023 season of performances this Saturday night, July 29, with a 7:00 p.m. show at the Long Park music stage next door to Lobelville City Hall. The show, as always, is free admission.

Perry County’s Olivia Carroll will open the show with her rendition of the national anthem, then three acts bring their music to the stage.

Local performer Shelby Seiber is no stranger to Music on Main fans. She has sung at many shows and offers a variety of music, from country to pop, with a talented presence and a lot of heart and soul.

Peggy Sue & Friends is a country, rock, and Southern rock band established in 2005. They’ve opened for Confederate Railroad, The Kentucky Headhunters, Marty Rayben, and other well-known artists. The band shares their talents in Dickson, Hickman, and surrounding counties, and they are excited to see their friends in Perry County again.

Legacy performs the best classic rock along with original music. All members have many years of experience in their genre and have shared the stage with many national acts. Be ready to dance and expect a great show from this returning MOM band.

Music on Main Street is Perry County’s free summertime Saturday night concert series, offering shows every other weekend, alternating between Linden and Lobelville.

MOM is sponsored by the Town of Linden, City of Lobelville, Commodore Hotel & Music Café, Perry County Government, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 101.3 WOPC, Perry County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, Perry County Community Collaborative, and the Buffalo River Review.

Concessions available. Bring your lawn chairs.