THIS WEEK’S LOCAL EVENTS

A Commodity Food Distribution for Perry County residents only will be held next Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., at Veterans Park, Old Highway 13, Linden. The distribution will be drive-through only. Clients are to stay in their vehicles. SCHRA staff will get the required information and place the food in the trunk of the vehicle. Call 589-2130 if you have questions.

Perry County Youth Centers invites you to a first-come, first-served school supplies giveaway this Saturday, July 22. 2023, at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. This free, “drive-thru” event is scheduled for 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., or while supplies last.

The Perry County Republicans will meet tomorrow, Thursday, July 20, 2023, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. The public is invited. Aundrea Gomez, Tennessee Director for Citizens for Renewing America, will conduct Grassroots Training. The Party meets monthly on the third Thursday. Call (615) 513-5852 for more information.

Is your child ready for the new school year? Be prepared by having all necessary back-to-school immunizations. The Perry County Health Department, 31 Medical Drive, Linden, will offer vaccination services this Saturday, July 22, 023, 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., with no appointment necessary. You must have the child’s shot record, and a parent or guardian must be present. Please bring your insurance card. For info: 931-589-2138.

The PCHS Lady Viking volleyball team invites everyone to their Fish Fry Fundraiser, this Sunday, July 23, 11:00 a.m., at the Coon Hunters Club, Bethel Road, Linden. Each $12 plate includes fish, all the fixings, dessert, and drink. Bobby Parnell will be cooking. All proceeds benefit the team.