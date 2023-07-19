MOUSETAIL LANDING STATE PARK UPCOMING ACTIVITIES THIS WEEK

FRIDAY, JULY 21

6:00 p.m., Campground Meet & Greet with Lefty: Seasonal Interpretative Ranger Austin and our ambassador Eastern Screech Owl, Lefty, would love to meet all of you. Be around your campsites in both campgrounds to talk with us and learn a little about Lefty and our plans for the weekend.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

9:00 a.m., Birds of Prey: Join SIR Austin to learn about birds of prey ambassadors here at the park. Meet at the amphitheater. Limited seating available.

11:00 a.m., Tree Identification Hike: Join SIR Austin for a half-mile hike along our scenic trail and learn how to ID common trees in our area. Meet outside of the park office.

2:00 p.m., Crayfish Trapping & Creek Discovery: Join Ranger Gunnar and learn how to catch crayfish while we enjoy the creek. Meet at the ballfield. Cost: $2 per person.

4:00p.m., Foraging 101: Join SIR Austin to spend time living in the shoes of our distant ancestors. We will be foraging for black walnuts that will be used to make ink in our afternoon program, Letters from Mousetail. Meet at the Old Spring picnic shelter.

5:00 p.m., Letters from Mousetail: Learn how to make ink from black walnuts. Afterwards, you can use a quill and black walnut ink to write a letter that will be mailed from Mousetail Landing State Park. Meet at the amphitheater. Cost: $5 per person. Limited to 10 people. Limited seating; we recommend you bring your own chair. Note: This is a different program than Paintings From Mousetail. In order to participate in both programs, you must register for each one.

5:00 p.m., Paintings from Mousetail: Learn how to make paint from black walnuts. Afterwards, you can use a paintbrush and black walnut ink to paint a canvas that you can take home. Meet at the amphitheater. Cost: $7 per person. Limited to five people. Limited seating; we recommend you bring your own chair. Note: This is a different program than Letters From Mousetail. In order to participate in both, you must register for each program.

6:30 p.m., Salamander Creek Crawl: Join SIR Austin to look for salamanders. Meet at the Old Spring picnic shelter. Limited to 25 people.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

9:00a.m., Canoe Float: Join SIR Austin for a morning canoe float around Spring Creek. Meet at the kayak launch just before the swim beach. Cost: $5 per person. Limited to 10 people. You must pre-register for this event and sign a waiver before you participate.

11:00a.m., Tree Identification Hike: Join SIR Austin for a half-mile hike along our scenic trail and learn how to ID common trees in our area. Meet outside the park office.

12:30 p.m., Plastic Water Bottle Planters: Join Ranger Demetria and make your own planter out of plastic water bottle bottoms as we learn the importance about going green for the environment. Meet at the amphitheater. Cost: $3 per person. Limited seating.

2:30p.m., Fungi Hike: Join SIR Austin for a one-mile hike along our scenic trail to learn about resident fungi and the role they play in our ecosystem. Meet outside the park office.

4:00 p.m., Creek Discovery: Join SIR Austin for an early afternoon trip to the creek as we learn about the critters that live in it and how they tell us the quality of the water. Meet at the ballfield. Limited to 25 people.