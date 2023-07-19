JOSEPHINE “JO” HALBROOK DAILEY

Mrs. Josephine “Jo” Halbrook Dailey, 97, died peacefully at her home in Linden, Tennessee, on July 10, 2023. A funeral service was held Friday, July 14, 2023, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Wes Sewell officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born on September 10, 1925, in Linden, Tennessee, the daughter of William Rex Halbrook and Lera Mae Halbrook. Jo graduated from Linden High School and later attended Falls Business College in Nashville, TN. On October 16, 1943, she married Keith Leon Dailey from Lobelville, TN. In 1955 they had their first daughter, Denise, and three years later, Angela. Jo did own a couple of small businesses but her primary interest, love, and devotion was to her family. She impacted

those around her by opening her home to others and instilling the importance of family. She was an organizer, fundraiser, and an inspiration. Put her in charge and she would get it done. She was active in her children’s school functions and would lead fundraising events. She assisted her husband in his business and was extremely active in the Democratic Party, both locally and nationally. She served as a delegate at the convention in 1966 and facilitated the creation of the “Young Democrats in Perry County.” She had a special gift of connecting with people and never met a stranger. Everyone she met was immediately invited to Perry County for catfish. She was known to live life to the fullest. She loved a good prank and always wanted to have the last laugh. She was baptized at the age of thirteen and her faith and commitment to the Lord continued throughout her life. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Linden. The highlights in Jo’s life were her husband and her children, but most of all, her grandchildren and great grandson. In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Leon Dailey; her sister, Billie Frances Young; and a niece, Candy Young Gorrell. She is survived by her two daughters, Denise Dailey of Nashville, and Angela Horner (Jimmy) of Linden; two grandchildren, Jay Smith (Lauren) of Nashville and Ansley Smith of Memphis, and a great grandson, Spencer Smith of Nashville. Angela and Denise would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for their mother’s personal caregivers, Home Health and Averett Medical Group, for managing their mother’s care and allowing her to remain in her home as she aged with dignity and grace. Please make any memorials or donations in memory of Jo Dailey to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Women on a Mission in Linden, New Life Christian Church in Linden, or any charity of your choice.