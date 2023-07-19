JAMES ADOLPH HALFORD, JR.

Mr. Halford, 77, of Clifton, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at his residence. A funeral service was held Monday, July 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at Riverside United Methodist Church, Clifton, with Josh Layne officiating. Burial was at the church cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late James Adolph Halford, Sr. and Golden Walker Halford. He was employed at Linden Products for ten years, was a salesman for Leoma Monuments, and bought Halford’s Grocery when his parents retired and ran the store until December 31, 2007, when he retired. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents George and Gertrude Halford and George and Zenoba Walker. Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years, Doris Smith Halford; a daughter, Tonya Ricketts of Clifton; a granddaughter, Jordan (Bryce) Howell of Clifton; great grandchildren, Eisley, Atticus, and Lorelei Howell; and a sister, Sussie (Kenneth) Holt of Clifton.