Board Chair Wants Swatzell Released

At press time Monday, family, friends, and members of the law enforcement community were waiting anxiously to see if the Tennessee Board of Parole would approve or reject Chairman Richard Montgomery’s recommendation to free convicted murderer Chad Swatzell.

Valerie Kilpatrick Lindsey, daughter of slain Carolyn Kilpatrick, who was gunned down at her residence by a sixteen-year old Swatzell on April 29, 1988, has been fighting for years to keep the killer behind bars.

After being found guilty in a 1989 trial, Swatzell was given life with the possibility of parole, the harshest sentence possible because of his age. He is now 51—ten years older than his victim st the time of her death—and has been incarcerated since that summer day almost thirty-five years ago when he pulled the trigger multiple times.

Swatzell first appeared before the parole board in July 2013, and has had regular release opportunities since—always to be denied. At his 2022 hearing, the vote was as close as possible—four to three—to keep him in prison. Chairman Montgomery recommended release then but was overruled by a majority of the board.

