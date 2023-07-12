TCCY 2023 Report: Perry County Shows Some Improvement In Education Category

TCCY report: The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth’s recently-released report ranks counties based on education in comparison to previous years. Perry County’s ranking was 76th out of the state’s 95 counties. See story.

SABRINA BATES

MVP Regional News Editor

The recent report on overall child well-being of children in the state shows Perry County ranking among the bottom in the Education category, although there were some significant improvements.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth ranked the county 76th in this year’s report, compared to 88th in 2022. Data is reflective of the previous year in the State of the Child reports.

In 2022, Perry County’s population of youth under the age of 18 was listed at 1,866, making up 22 percent of its total population. That is a slight increase from 2021’s youth population of 1,780 (22 percent).

As one of the state’s smallest counties, Perry shows a decrease in overall population from the previous year.

Perry County students showed an improvement in overall third to eighth-grade proficiency. This year’s report shows 24.7 percent are reading-proficient, compared to 21.1 percent in last year’s report.

Perry County’s ranking in that category last year was 76th in the state. This year, the county ranks 84th.

Those third- to eighth-grade students who were considered proficient in math make up 20 percent in this year’s report, ranking the county 84th in the state.

That percentage is the same as in last year’s report, which ranked the county at 76th, with 20 percent of third- through eighth-graders showing math proficiency.

The TCCY report released this year showed a significant drop in the number of students considered economically-disadvantaged in Perry County.

Based on last year’s data, 414 students (42 percent) fell into that category. The 2022 TCCY report showed 719 students (72.1 percent) were considered economically-disadvantaged.

This is reflective of data showing an overall statewide drop in the number of students considered economically-disadvantaged from the previous year.

In 2022, the report cited 62.1 percent of students fell…………..

