NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THIS LETTER IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NAMES OF INTERESTED PARTIES:

Timothy A. Knapp

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of authority vested in the undersigned, Gregory D. Shanks, Substitute Trustee, by that certain Trust Deed executed to Maurice L. Boyer, Trustee, by Timothy A. Knapp, recorded in Book 142, Page 977, in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee, the undersigned will, at about 11:00 o’clock A. M. on August 4, 2023, at the front door of the Perry County Court House, 121 E. Main Street, Linden, Tennessee, offer for sale, and sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in hand, and in bar of the equity of redemption, the statutory right of redemption, and all homestead and dower rights, which are waived in said Deed of Trust property conveyed by said Deed of Trust, which is described as follows:

SITUATED in the First Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 114, The Woodlands at Buffalo River, as shown by plat of same of record in Plat Book 2, Page 114, in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to Timothy A. Knapp, from The Woodlands at Buffalo River LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, by Warranty Deed dated June 1, 2022, of record in Book D38, Page 804 in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee.

The street address of the above-described property is believed to be Lot 114, Hurricane Creek Road, Linden, Tennessee Control No. 094-081.14, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

In the event the high bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid in which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale.

Said sale will be made subject to superior unpaid liens, claims and taxes, and to rights of tenants in possession, if any.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further notice or publication, upon announcement at the time set forth above.

Said sale is being made upon the request of The Woodlands at Buffalo River LLC, the owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by said Trust Deed due to the failure of said makers to comply with all provisions of said Trust Deed.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

GREGORY D. SHANKS, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

B 7/26