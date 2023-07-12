MOM Returns to Linden Saturday Night

Music on Main Street is back on the courthouse square in Linden this Saturday night, July 15, for another big show offering the best in local and visiting musical acts. The 7:00 p.m. show, as always, is free admission.

Two of the acts really need no introductions to local music lovers. Perry County’s own Rosanna Weems and Scotty McKnight will bring their sets to the MOM stage.

With his country and Americana covers—and original compositions—Linden-based McKnight’s previous MOM performances were crowd-pleasers.

You can expect Weems, an Investigator with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, to wow the crowd with her song selections and powerful vocals.

New to Music on Main is Sean Stemaly—but he’s no stranger to the county. Stemaly made local friends back in August of 2020 when he visited to shoot a music video for his single, “As Far As I Know.”

Sean was born in Western Kentucky and raised near the corn-covered fields of Southern Indiana. He spent his teen years working on a farm and for his dad’s excavating company.

His fate changed, however, when he discovered his vocal abilities while driving a tractor, singing along to ‘90s country songs.

He took his talents to Nashville and became a Big Loud Records signee. According to his website, Stemaly is back in the studio recording new music—but this Saturday he will be in the MOM spotlight.

Music on Main Street is Perry County free summertime Saturday night concert series, offering shows every other weekend that alternate between Linden and Lobelville.

MOM is sponsored by the Town of Linden, City of Lobelville, Commodore Hotel & Music Café, Perry County Government, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 101.3 WOPC, Perry County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, Perry County Community Collaborative, and the Buffalo River Review.

Concessions available. Bring your lawn chairs.