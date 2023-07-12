ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS-PC HIGHWAY DEPT.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Perry County, Tennessee

Perry County Highway Department is accepting bids for the Striping of Various State Aid Routes, Total Project Length 20.30 miles. Bids should be submitted by July 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Perry County Highway Department, 424 Old Highway 13 South, Linden, TN 37096.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – Various State Aid Routes – Striping Project.” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time.

The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all work required for the striping of various state aid routes as described herein and as specified in the plans. Perry County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Perry County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine.

All bidders must have a current Tennessee Contractor’s License. Contractors must demonstrate compliance with Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Paragraph 119 by providing evidence of a license in the appropriate classification before your bid can be considered. The failure of any bidder to comply with all of the provisions of TCA § 62-6-119 shall disqualify such bid. All bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any firm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration.

68SAR1-S8-010

S.A. 68000 (1) – Various State Aid Routes

Plans, Specifications, and Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

Perry County Highway Department Collier Engineering Company, Inc. Dodge Data Analytics Builder’s Exchange of TN Tennessee Road Builders Association iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group / Construct Connect

Plans, Specifications, and all other Contract Documents shall be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH).

Robert Dedrick, Superintendent

Perry County Highway Department

B 7/19