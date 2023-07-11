Weekend Passport Fair Saturday at Linden Post Office

To help customers who otherwise cannot schedule an appointment for passport services, Linden Post Office, 128 West Main Street, is hosting a walk-in passport fair this Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Postal clerks will be on hand to provide passport information and to accept passport applications, with no appointments necessary. Applicants can even have their passport photo taken at the event for $15.

To help speed up the process, customers should fill out forms ahead of time. Application forms and information on the costs and how to apply for a passport book and/or passport card can be found atusps.com/passport or travel.state.gov/passport.

Customers can also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at (877) 487-2778.

To apply for a passport, applicants need a valid form of photo identification and proof of citizenship.

Proof of identification: You may submit items such as the following containing your signature and a photograph that is a good likeness of you: Current or previous U.S. passport, naturalization certificate, certificate of citizenship or a current and valid driver’s license, government ID or military ID.

A photocopy of the identification—front and back—must be submitted with your passport application. Many post offices do provide photocopy service for an added fee.

Proof of citizenship includes any one of the following:

–Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state;

–Naturalization certificate or certificate of citizenship;

–An expired passport.

For anyone needing to make an appointment at a passport office that normally only accepted appointments by phone, the USPS has introduced the USPS Retail Customer Appointment Scheduler (RCAS) on www.usps.com/scheduler.

Once customers have a passport, they’ll need a safe way to carry it. USPS Passport Wallets are fashionable, available in black or brown leather, and allow important items, such as a passport, cash, an ID, and up to seven credit cards, to be carried in one holder.

The wallets are available at passport acceptance offices and at usps.com/shop.