VANGELA DENISE JONES

Vangela Denise Jones was born on December 27, 1975, in Linden, Tennessee, to Bobbye Lea Jones and the late Jerry Jones. She was called home on June 22, 2023, at 47 years old. Vangela professed her life to Christ at an early age. She was a member of Roberts Chapel A.M.E. Church. She was a graduate of the Class of 1994 at Perry County High School. She had many jobs in her adult life, but her favorite was working at the Rusty Fish Hook where she loved to cook. Her dream was always to become a chef. Vangela enjoyed spending her free time cooking, reading books, and spending time with family and friends, especially with her great nephews, Jacari and Jacobi. In addition her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; uncles, Jackie, William (Rita), Randel Jones, and Nelson Mays; and an aunt, Royce Jones.

Vangela leaves to cherish her memory: her mother, Bobbye Lea Jones; her brother, Jerry “Jermaine” Jones; niece and nephews, Jordan (Tonnie) Jones, Jasmine Jones, Bryce Milton, Javon McFadden, Jacari Jones, and Jacobi Jones; uncles, Luther (Agnes) Jones, Andy (Azilee) Vaughn, and Sherman Vaughn; aunts, Lenora Jones, Rita Jones, and Vivian “Poochie” Jones; devoted friends, Eddettta Lee, Priscilla Tvaroch, Monica Graves, Diane Yarbro, and Angela Milton; and a host of loving family and friends.