Tennessee Creates ‘Do Not Call/Text’ Statewide Registry

SABRINA BATES

MVP Regional News Editor

A new law effective July 1 creates a Do Not Call/Text registry for Tennessee residents. The program was created to provide some relief from unwanted telemarketing phone calls and text messages, according to the Tennessee Public Utility Commission.

The department released the following information mid-June about the statewide program:

The Tennessee Do-Not-Call/Do-Not-Text Telephone Sales Solicitation law directs the Tennessee Public Utility Commission to promulgate regulations and to compile and maintain a “Do-Not-Call/Do-Not-Text Register.”

The register consists of landline and cell phone numbers of Tennessee residential telephone subscribers who have elected not to receive telephone solicitations. Business numbers may not be included on the list.

The law prohibits those attempting to sell consumer goods and services by telephone from calling or texting telephone numbers that appear on the “Do-Not-Call/Do-Not-Text” Register.

However, there are some exemptions:

First, telephone solicitors may still contact in response to an express invitation or permission by the person being contacted.

Second, solicitors may contact on behalf of a not-for-profit organization if the call or text is made by a member of the specific not-for-profit organization.

Third, soliciting is allowed if the person or entity making the call or text has had a business relationship with the person being contacted within the previous 12 months.

Fourth, solicitation is permitted if the business contacting does not sell or engage in telephone solicitation and does not make more than three calls or texts in any one calendar week.

The law only authorizes the regulation of telemarketing for commercial purposes; political telemarketing is not covered by this law.

Because of free speech guarantees in the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed for the regulation of commercial speech but has provided political speech with much greater protection from government regulation.

Therefore, political speech,including telemarketing promoting such, is not regulated by any state or federal program.

For non-registration questions, call 615-741-2904 or 615-770-6897.

To place a phone number on the Do Not Call/Text Registry, visit tn.gov/tpuc/tennessee-do-not-call-program/csd-online-do-not-call-registration-form.html. Those without access to a computer or the internet, may call 1-877-872-7030 to register.

Information submitted to the Registry will remain confidential.